Command Team takes final flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, climbs into a HH-60W Jolly Green II before his final sortie with the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. A Wing commander's name on an aircraft signifies honor and recognition for the individual holding that rank, as a way to acknowledge their leadership and command responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)