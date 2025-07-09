Command Team takes final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Duff, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescuemen, repels down a fast rope during a maritime personnel recovery training mission with the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. The 31st RQS routinely practices alternate insertion and extraction methods for water operations including fast rope, rope ladder, helocasting and hoist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)