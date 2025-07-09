Command Team takes final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, left, and 1st Lt. Brett McCutchin, 31st Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, look out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II before a maritime personnel recovery training mission with the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. The 33rd RQS and 31st RQS routinely engage in training events to sharpen their edge for real-world scenarios and maintain a safe and free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)