Command Team takes final flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, shake hands after their joint final flight with the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. The 18th Wing command team flew their final sortie to honor the combat search and rescue mission in the Indo-Pacific, marking the end of their leadership at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)