Command Team takes final flight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Duff, left, and Staff Sgt. Shane Pentowski, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescuemen, extend the fast rope before entering the water during a maritime personnel recovery training mission with the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. The training was conducted to enhance alternate insertion and extraction method capabilities, ensuring RQS personnel are ready to rapidly respond at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)