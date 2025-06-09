130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 130th Force Support Squadron and 130th Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a photo after completing weapons qualification training at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9, 2025. Airmen tested their marksmanship skills by shooting the M4 carbine in various firing positions to re-qualify and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)