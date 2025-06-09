130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Philip Meeks, assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron, gives a briefing to members of the 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 11, 2025. This briefing was part of a CBRN training course that focused on protective gear use and mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) exchange which allows airmen to continue working in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)