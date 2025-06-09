130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gage Elza, assigned to the 130th Force Support Squadron, fires an M4 carbine at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9, 2025. Airmen tested their marksmanship skills by shooting the M4 carbine in various firing positions to re-qualify and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)