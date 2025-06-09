130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Holly Ramsey (right), prepares to remove the mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) overgarment off of Tech. Sgt. Freda Harmon (left) during a CBRN training course at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 11, 2025. This training course focused on protective gear use and MOPP exchange which allows airmen to continue working in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)