130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Clendenin, assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron, puts on mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during a CBRN training course at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9, 2025. This training course focused on protective gear use and MOPP exchange which allows airmen to continue working in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)