U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Bostic fires an M9 pistol at a stationary target at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 10, 2025. Airmen tested their marksmanship skills by shooting the M4 carbine in various firing positions to re-qualify and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9113775
|VIRIN:
|250610-Z-KF734-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.99 MB
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.