130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Bostic fires an M9 pistol at a stationary target at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 10, 2025. Airmen tested their marksmanship skills by shooting the M4 carbine in various firing positions to re-qualify and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)