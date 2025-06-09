Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah [Image 14 of 16]

    130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron, fire M9 pistols at stationary targets at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 10, 2025. Airmen tested their marksmanship skills by shooting the M4 carbine in various firing positions to re-qualify and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 9113776
    VIRIN: 250610-Z-KF734-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
