130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

Members of the 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron, fire M9 pistols at stationary targets at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 10, 2025. Airmen tested their marksmanship skills by shooting the M4 carbine in various firing positions to re-qualify and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)