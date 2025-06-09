130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron remove the mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) overgarment off of their partners during a CBRN training course at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 11, 2025. This training course focused on protective gear use and MOPP exchange which allows airmen to continue working in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)