U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin White, assigned to the 130th Security Forces Squadron, gives weapon safety instructions to members of the 130th Force Support Squadron at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9, 2025. Airmen tested their marksmanship skills by shooting the M4 carbine in various firing positions to re-qualify and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9113749
|VIRIN:
|250609-Z-KF734-1088
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.