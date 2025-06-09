Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah [Image 3 of 16]

    130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Philip Meeks, assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron, gives instruction to members of the 130th CE squadron during a CBRN training course at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9, 2025. This training course focused on protective gear use and mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) exchange which allows airmen to continue working in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

