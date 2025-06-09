130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Philip Meeks, assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron, gives instruction to members of the 130th CE squadron during a CBRN training course at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9, 2025. This training course focused on protective gear use and mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) exchange which allows airmen to continue working in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)
