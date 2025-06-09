Date Taken: 06.08.2025 Date Posted: 06.15.2025 15:53 Photo ID: 9113778 VIRIN: 250609-Z-KF734-1084 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.43 MB Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.