Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing scan for simulated enemy movement during Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The defensive scenario tested Airmen’s ability to maintain security and situational awareness in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9100298
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-QN763-1008
|Resolution:
|5200x3460
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness in Action [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.