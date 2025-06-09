Readiness in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing scan for simulated enemy movement during Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The defensive scenario tested Airmen’s ability to maintain security and situational awareness in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)