Readiness in Action

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing carry a simulated casualty on a stretcher during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training as part of Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario emphasized rapid casualty evacuation, teamwork, and life-saving care in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)