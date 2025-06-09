Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness in Action [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Readiness in Action

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders from the 501st Combat Support Wing undergo an Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform inspection during Ready Airmen Training at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The inspections ensured compliance with uniform standards and reinforced attention to detail ahead of field operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9100286
    VIRIN: 250606-F-QN763-1011
    Resolution: 2256x3377
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness in Action [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action
    Readiness in Action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501st
    RAT
    422 ABG
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Ready Airman Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download