Readiness in Action

Pathfinders from the 501st Combat Support Wing undergo an Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform inspection during Ready Airmen Training at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The inspections ensured compliance with uniform standards and reinforced attention to detail ahead of field operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)