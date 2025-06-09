Pathfinders from the 501st Combat Support Wing undergo an Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform inspection during Ready Airmen Training at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The inspections ensured compliance with uniform standards and reinforced attention to detail ahead of field operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9100286
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-QN763-1011
|Resolution:
|2256x3377
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness in Action [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.