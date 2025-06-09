Readiness in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Pathfinder crouches in the bed of a truck during a simulated evacuation at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario was part of Ready Airmen Training and focused on rapid movement and mission continuation in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)