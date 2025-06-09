Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness in Action [Image 3 of 12]

    Readiness in Action

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A Pathfinder crouches in the bed of a truck during a simulated evacuation at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario was part of Ready Airmen Training and focused on rapid movement and mission continuation in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9100288
    VIRIN: 250606-F-QN763-1012
    Resolution: 3422x2286
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    501st
    RAT
    422 ABG
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Ready Airman Training

