Readiness in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pathfinders provide care to a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training as part of Ready Airmen Training(RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario tested Airmen’s ability to perform life-saving interventions under combat-like conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)