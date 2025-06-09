Readiness in Action

Pathfinders provide care to a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training as part of Ready Airmen Training(RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario tested Airmen’s ability to perform life-saving interventions under combat-like conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9100295
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-QN763-1006
|Resolution:
|5705x3796
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
