    Readiness in Action [Image 9 of 12]

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders provide care to a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training as part of Ready Airmen Training(RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario tested Airmen’s ability to perform life-saving interventions under combat-like conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9100295
    VIRIN: 250606-F-QN763-1006
    Resolution: 5705x3796
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness in Action [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    501st
    RAT
    422 ABG
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Ready Airman Training

