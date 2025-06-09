Readiness in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing perform buddy decontamination procedures during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training as part of Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The exercise reinforced individual and team-level response actions required in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)