Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing perform buddy decontamination procedures during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training as part of Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The exercise reinforced individual and team-level response actions required in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9100291
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-QN763-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
This work, Readiness in Action [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.