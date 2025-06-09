Readiness in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing load a simulated casualty onto a transport vehicle during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training as part of Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario tested Airmen’s ability to perform life-saving interventions under combat-like conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)