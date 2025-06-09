Readiness in Action

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Whitney, 422nd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, debriefs Airmen following the conclusion of Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The discussion focused on lessons learned, mission readiness, and the importance of training at the pace of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9100297
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-QN763-1009
|Resolution:
|5583x3715
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
