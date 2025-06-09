Pathfinders Train for Real-World Threats at RAF Croughton

Photo By Airman Adam Enbal | Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing scan for simulated enemy movement during...... read more read more Photo By Airman Adam Enbal | Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing scan for simulated enemy movement during Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The defensive scenario tested Airmen’s ability to maintain security and situational awareness in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal) see less | View Image Page

Pathfinders across the 501st Combat Support Wing tested their combat readiness during a hands-on Ready Airmen Training capstone at RAF Croughton. The event marked a shift from traditional classroom instruction to immersive, scenario-based training.



Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Whitney, 422nd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, described the training as realistic and fast-paced. “This was not training in name only,” he said. “‘Reps at Real Speed’ was the driving idea.”



Five 14-member squads rotated through 12 Air Force Ready Training Areas, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response, small arms proficiency, integrated defense, communications and more.



Master Sgt. Cathleen D. Biala, 422nd Air Base Group first sergeant, led the capstone’s development, working with subject matter experts across the wing to ensure realistic, mission-focused scenarios. “The team took this capstone out of the classroom environment,” she said. “They worked really hard to ensure the scenarios hit as many of the Ready Training Areas as possible.”



“My vision was to improve the Wing’s TCCC training and identify areas for improvement,” said Tech. Sgt. Monica Medina Lopez, 422nd Medical Squadron medical technician. “I would like the members to my left and right to know how to save a life with minimal equipment supplied.”



Airmen were mixed across ranks and specialties to reinforce cross-functional teamwork. Safety, urgency, and mission focus were central to every station. “This capstone absolutely makes us Ready, Reliable, and Responsive,” Biala said.



Tech. Sgt. Julius Barayang, noncommissioned officer in charge of training for the 422nd Security Forces Squadron, served as the lead for active threat response during one of the scenarios. His team coordinated a 360-degree security perimeter to allow medics time to treat and evacuate simulated casualties.



“It was valuable training,” Barayang said. “Working with other agencies showed me the importance of slowing down and keeping communication clear.”



Barayang noted that working across multiple career fields required flexibility, and the team responded with strong communication and adaptability. “Everyone was open-minded and willing to share knowledge to get the job done,” he said.



“We prepare as if the mission starts tomorrow because it might,” Whitney said. “And no matter where the mission leads, Pathfinders will light the way.”