Readiness in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing examine Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) test strips during Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario tested Airmen’s ability to detect and respond to hazardous agents in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)