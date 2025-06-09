Readiness in Action

A member of the 501st Combat Support Wing aims a training rifle while reacting to a simulated ambush during Ready Airmen Training (RAT) at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The scenario tested the Airman’s ability to respond to hostile threats under pressure as part of expeditionary combat skills training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
