18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Former and current employees of ‘Jack’s Place’ pose for a photo after a dedication ceremony at the Kadena Air Base Officers Club on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Twelve former staff members who worked under Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro reunited to attend the ceremony and honor his lasting impact on their lives and the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|06.05.2025
|06.08.2025 23:24
|9095732
|250606-F-OO000-1066
|5772x3840
|4.88 MB
|KADENA AB, JP
|2
|0
