18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Service members, families, and community leaders gathered at the Officers Club, June 6, 2025, to honor the life and legacy of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro with a dedication ceremony, renaming the weekender lounge to “Jack’s Place.”



“For decades, Jack’s place was a beloved institution that played an essential role in the morale of Kadena,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander. “More than just a place to eat and celebrate, it served as a gathering spot where memories were made and traditions were forged, deeply weaving itself into the history and culture of Kadena Air Base.”



The renovated lounge now features the original Jack’s place doors, statues, and décor from the beloved restaurant that once stood near Gate 1. The salvaged artifacts include shisa and samurai statues, wall hangings of memorabilia presented to Jack, and walls collaged with photos from Jack's time as a manager at Jack’s Place.



The project was led by the 18th Force Support Squadron with support from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, aiming to recapture the warmth and atmosphere that defined Jack’s Place for generations.



“As a public affairs photographer I can't tell you how gratifying it is to see these photos capture such history and memories and see them transcend many generations,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melany Bermudez, 18th Wing public affairs journeyman. “There’s power in the stories we tell and the photos we take, and it’s thanks to this dedication that a new generation of Airmen can also know about Jack.”



To finalize the event, Jack’s son, Hiko Oshiro, Kadena Officers Club Manager, was presented with a shadow box containing business cards and challenge coins from high-ranking officials who dined at Jack’s Place and remembered their time there fondly. The ceremony concluded with a group photo featuring 12 former employees who once worked under Jack, standing together in tribute to the man who left a lasting mark on the Kadena community.

