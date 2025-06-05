18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing Command Chief, pose for a photo with Hiko Oshiro, Kadena Air Base Officers Club Manager, after presenting a shadow box of cards to him at the Office’s Club on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Business cards are displayed in the shadow box, commemorating Jack’s impact on notable military members and visitors alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)