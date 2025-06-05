Senior Airman Melany Bermudez, 18th Wing public affairs journeyman, gives remarks during a dedication ceremony at the Kadena Air Base Officers Club on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. In her remarks, Bermudez shared how meaningful it was to see Jack’s history captured through photos and revived in the newly dedicated space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 23:28
|Photo ID:
|9095726
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-OO000-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place” [Image 10 of 10], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”
No keywords found.