18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Senior Airman Melany Bermudez, 18th Wing public affairs journeyman, gives remarks during a dedication ceremony at the Kadena Air Base Officers Club on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. In her remarks, Bermudez shared how meaningful it was to see Jack’s history captured through photos and revived in the newly dedicated space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)