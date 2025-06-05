18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing Commander, presents a shadow box to Hiko Oshiro, Kadena Air Base Officers Club Manager, during a dedication ceremony at the Officers Club on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Business cards are displayed in the shadow box, commemorating Jack’s impact on notable military members and visitors alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)