18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing Commander, speaks to members assigned to the 18th Wing during a dedication ceremony at the Officers Club on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The ceremony honored the legacy of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro, whose decades of service made a lasting impact on the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)