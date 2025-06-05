U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing Commander, speaks to members assigned to the 18th Wing during a dedication ceremony at the Officers Club on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The ceremony honored the legacy of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro, whose decades of service made a lasting impact on the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 23:27
|Photo ID:
|9095728
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-OO000-1034
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place” [Image 10 of 10], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”
No keywords found.