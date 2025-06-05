18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charles Miller, 18th Force Support Squadron director, speaks to members assigned to Kadena Air Base during a dedication ceremony at the Officers Club, Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The ceremony honored the legacy of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro, whose decades of service made a lasting impact on the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)