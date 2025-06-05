18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scroll of appreciation hangs on a wall of the Officers Club during a deduction ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The scroll, along with other items, were taken from the original ‘Jack’s Place’ and moved into the Officers Club to honor Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro’s life and the legacy he built through decades of dedicated service to the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)