    18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place” [Image 8 of 10]

    18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

    KADENA AB, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    A scroll of appreciation hangs on a wall of the Officers Club during a deduction ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The scroll, along with other items, were taken from the original ‘Jack’s Place’ and moved into the Officers Club to honor Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro’s life and the legacy he built through decades of dedicated service to the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 23:26
    Photo ID: 9095730
    VIRIN: 250606-F-OO000-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: KADENA AB, JP
    18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

    Okinawa
    18th Wing
    history
    Kadena AB
    Jack’s place
    Sadamu Oshiro

