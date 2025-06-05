18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

The doors from the original ‘Jack’s Place’ were revealed during a dedication ceremony at the Officers Club, Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The doors, along with other items, were taken from the original Jack’s Place and moved into the Officers Club to honor Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro’s life and the legacy he built through decades of dedicated service to the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
