18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Hiko Oshiro, Kadena Air Base Officers Club Manager, sits next to a photo of his father, Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro, in the Officers Club during a dedication ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The ceremony honored the legacy of Jack, whose decades of service made a lasting impact on the Kadena community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)