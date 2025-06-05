Members assigned to the 18th Wing gather for a dedication ceremony in the Officers Club at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The event marked the dedication of the Weekender Lounge as the new ‘Jack’s Place’ in honor of Kadena’s Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9095723
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-OO000-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place” [Image 10 of 10], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”
No keywords found.