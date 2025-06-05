18th Wing hosts dedication ceremony for “Jack’s place”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the 18th Wing gather for a dedication ceremony in the Officers Club at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The event marked the dedication of the Weekender Lounge as the new ‘Jack’s Place’ in honor of Kadena’s Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)