31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen deploy from an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st FW was first established at Aviano AB in 1994 and has provided unwavering support to its Allies and partners during its 31-year legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)