31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Italian aerobatic display team, Frecce Tricolori, flies in formation during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The various aerial demonstrations of the 31st Anniversary showcased not only the 31st FW’s operational strength, but also its close bond with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)