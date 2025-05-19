Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing [Image 5 of 14]

    31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Italian aerobatic display team, Frecce Tricolori, flies in formation during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The various aerial demonstrations of the 31st Anniversary showcased not only the 31st FW’s operational strength, but also its close bond with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    VIRIN: 250522-F-QC626-2116
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Fighter Wing
    Air Show
    Aviano AB
    Frecce Tricolori
    31st Anniversary

