31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter exfiltrates with a simulated injured Airman during a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The celebration honored the 31st FW’s 31 years of airpower at Aviano AB, serving to connect today’s Airmen to the Wing’s past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 10:14
Photo ID:
|9054930
VIRIN:
|250522-F-QC626-2874
Resolution:
|3185x2120
Size:
|1.87 MB
Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
