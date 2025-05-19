31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pararescue Airmen load a simulated injured Airman into an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st FW displayed its ability to deliver agile combat airpower capable of deploying and defending Allie’s interests at a moment’s notice throughout the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)