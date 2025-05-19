31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen use signal smoke to flag an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter for pickup during a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st FW provides CSAR support to both the European and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)