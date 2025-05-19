31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Italian aerobatic display team, Frecce Tricolori, deploys colored smoke in formation during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st Anniversary was an opportunity for the 31st FW to reflect on and celebrate the Wing’s long legacy of honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)