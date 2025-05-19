31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs aerial maneuvers during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st FW carries forward a proud lineage of air combat excellence dating back to the 31st Pursuit Group of WWII, a legacy that was remembered and celebrated during the 31st Anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)