31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs aerial maneuvers during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. Since 1994, the 31st Fighter Wing has flown thousands of combat sorties and played a pivotal role in nearly every major operation in the European and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)