31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs aerial maneuvers during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The aerial demonstrations of the 31st Anniversary allowed the 31st FW to showcase how it earned its reputation as the U.S. Air Force’s premiere fighting force in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)