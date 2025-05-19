31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen secure a simulated casualty during a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st FW celebrated its 31st Anniversary with demonstrations from both the CSAR and Combat Air Support teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)