31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs aerial maneuvers during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing has played a pivotal role in generating combat air power for Central Command and European Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)