A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs aerial maneuvers during an air demonstration as part of the 31st Fighter Wing 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, May 22, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing has played a pivotal role in generating combat air power for Central Command and European Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 10:14
|Photo ID:
|9054924
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-QC626-2513
|Resolution:
|1347x896
|Size:
|374.65 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Anniversary of 31st Fighter Wing [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.