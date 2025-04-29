Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters from the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 fly near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9012479
|VIRIN:
|250503-N-XK462-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
